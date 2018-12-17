‘Avengers: Endgame’ Is Already Fifth Most-Viewed Marvel Trailer of All Time

The Avengers: Endgame premiere trailer is Marvel Studios’ fifth most-viewed trailer just ten days after its release.

The first Avengers: Infinity War trailer, released Nov. 29, 2017, is both Marvel’s most-viewed trailer and the most-viewed trailer of all time on YouTube, where it’s been watched more than 216 million times. Its second trailer, released March 16, 2018, is Marvel’s second most-viewed trailer at 90m, making it the ninth overall most-viewed official trailer on YouTube.

Ranked third is the debut teaser for 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, released Oct. 22, 2014, at 85m, taking 14th place in YouTube’s most-watched trailers list.

Captain America: Civil War‘s second trailer released Mar. 10, 2016 — the first to reveal a look at a rebooted Spider-Man (Tom Holland) — is in fourth place at 80m views, ranking 17th on the all-time most-viewed YouTube list.

The highly anticipated Avengers: Endgame trailer, released Dec. 7, has already climbed to more than 72.1m views on the Marvel Studios YouTube channel. The first-look footage emerged as the most-viewed trailer of all time in its first 24 hours online with 289m cumulative views.

Endgame is expected to overcome the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice San Diego Comic-Con trailer, currently ranked 20th on the YouTube all-time trailers list at 72.8m views.

The trailer is also only a few spots removed from reaching the top trailers of all-time list on YouTube, inching towards overtaking Black Panther (18th, 89m views), Star Wars: The Force Awakens teaser two (19th, 88m) and the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 teaser trailer (20th, 81m).

Early predictions have some industry analysts pegging the Marvel Studios blockbuster to-be for a $2 billion box office haul, which would enter the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed crossover into the highest-grossing movies of all time.

If Endgame exceeds the $2.04b earned by Infinity War, it would enter the top five highest-grossing movies of all time behind only James Cameron’s Avatar ($2.7b) and Titanic ($2.1b), and Disney’s own Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.06b). Endgame would then become just the fifth film in history to earn more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

A recent press release issued through Disney teased the first 11-year chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, launched with 2008’s Iron Man, will “end with a bombastic bang” and all threads will converge in Endgame with “the ultimate, game-changing showdown.”

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.