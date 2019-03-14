‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Shows New War Machine Armor

The new Avengers: Endgame trailer didn’t reveal too much about the characters or the plot of the anticipated Marvel film, though we did get a new look at War Machine.

As we’ve seen in promotional art from Avengers: Endgame, most of the remaining heroes are getting new suits and costumes for the epic conclusion, and that includes James Rhodes. Later in the trailer (around the 1:29 mark) we get a look at War Machine’s new armor as Rocket Raccoon perches on his shoulder with his trademark weapon in hand.

The new armor is bulkier and more all-encompassing than the previous suits, especially when compared to Tony’s sleeker and essentially second skin Bleeding Edge armor. Rhodey goes for reinforcement as the shoulders are almost like pauldrons and his chest armor extends further out, giving him more armor between his body and whatever impact he’s subject to.

As you can see in the image, Rocket is also wearing his new duds, which are very much an homage to the character’s Abnet and Lanning Guardians of the Galaxy days. You can check out both above.

Later in the trailer we also see everyone decked out in new matching Avengers suits, which feature a white, black, and red color scheme. One would image these uniforms are seen later in the movie since Tony Stark is still on Titan with Nebula after Infinity War and we imagine it will take some time for the Avengers to get to him.

As for Rocket and War Machine, they are two of the few remaining heroes after Thanos’ decimation, and join a group that includes Iron Man, Nebular, Black Widow, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Okoye, Hawkeye, Ant-Man, and now Captain Marvel, who we see getting to know the group in the new trailer. Hopefully, they’ll be enough to set the universe right, but if not, you know they’ll die trying.

You can find the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

