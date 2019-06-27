Avengers: Endgame Tribute to Burger King Tony Stark Will Make You Cry

Tomorrow is a big day for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Avengers: Endgame is being re-released in theaters with some extra footage as it vies for that coveted top grossing spot that’s currently held by James Cameron’s Avatar. People all over the Internet have been celebrating the upcoming re-release, including BossLogic, whose latest creation shows Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) as the Burger King (because we all know how much Iron Man loved cheeseburgers).

“Celebrating the re-release of #AvengersEndgame tomorrow. We miss you Burger King @RobertDowneyJr 🙏❤️ #loveyou3000 @Russo_Brothers @BurgerKing,” they wrote.

Many Marvel fans commented on the post, joining in on the love.

“Okay but can I hang this in my home,” @RachelLeishman replied.

“We miss him so much!!,” @NadiTwombly added.

“Hmm…. Does that make Morgan Stark the Burger Queen? Or Burger Princess?,” @Nerdman3000 asked.

“OMG What a great picture. Something I never thought I would see today. Thanks,” @Piano82666315 commented

For more art from BossLogic, you can follow them on Twitter here or Instagram here.

In addition to Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame stars Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

While it’s likely Avengers: Endgame is the last we’ll see of Downey Jr. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he will be teaming up once again with Tom Holland (the MCU’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man) in the upcoming film, The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle. He’s also in development to play Geppetto in Ron Howard’s adaptation of Pinocchio, and is expected to reprise his role of Sherlock Holmes in a third installment to the franchise in 2021.

Avengers: Endgame is being re-released in theaters on June 28th. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.