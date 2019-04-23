‘Avengers: Endgame’ to Play on Record Number of Theater Screens

Avengers: Endgame is going to become the biggest movie of all time by yet another metric. Disney will release the film into 4600 screens on opening weekend, setting a new all-time record. Avengers: Endgame will screen in 3900 standard theaters across the United States and Canada, plus 410 IMAX screens and 250 D-Box theaters.

For comparison, Avengers: Infinity War screened in 4,474 theaters last year, and that’s the third-widest release of all time. Despicable Me 3 had the widest release with 4,535 screens in 2017. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom had the next-widest release in 2018 with 4,385 screens.

Avengers: Endgame is projected to make as much a $960 million worldwide in its opening weekend, with some wondering if a $1 billion opening weekend is possible. Demand for Avengers: Endgame is so high that some theaters are planning to stay open 24-hours a day throughout its opening weekend. That demand could climb even higher, if that’s possible, after the positive reactions to the film from the world premiere.

“Avengers: Endgame is an astonishing, amazing film,” ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis tweeted after seeing the film. “I’ve never seen anything like it. This movie is everything I wanted to be and SO much more. Amazing.”

Full reviews of the film are set ot go live today. The Rotten Tomatoes score will follow this afternoon.

According to the film’s official synopsis, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios‘ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

