The Internet Thinks Hugh Jackman Is in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Because of Google Search Results

With Disney’s purchase of the 20th Century Fox soon to be completed, franchises like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men will soon be under the banner of Marvel Studios.

And while that’s still a ways away, and the superhero powerhouse can’t even plan for that future until the ink on the contracts have died, fans haven’t stopped speculating over the future.

Some people are starting to freak out on social media because of Google’s search results, which indicates that X-Men staple Hugh Jackman will be appearing in Avengers: Endgame — supposedly as Wolverine. Of course, that’s not true (and if it were, it’d be kind of illegal), but that hasn’t stopped people from thinking it’s going to happen.

The confusion comes from using Google to search for “famous Hugh Jackman movies,” which brings up a carousel of films that feature Jackman in varying degrees. But scrolling through the first group of films brings up the poster for Avengers: Endgame, which is what has people in a frenzy.

Of course, should Hugh Jackman appear in the film, it’s unlikely that he’ll be playing the role of Logan. And if it does pan out, we will be the first to admit that we’re wrong. But given the nature of the acquisition taking place, Marvel Studios is not allowed to make these kinds of plans before the deal has been finalized.

So this seems to be the Google algorithm making a mistake, and it will likely be corrected now that people are starting to notice. But still, it’s fun to see people lose their minds over the prospect of Wolverine showing up in Avengers: Endgame.

Here are some of the best reactions to this bit of (fake) news:

