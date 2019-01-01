The Internet Thinks Hugh Jackman Is in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Because of Google Search Results

With Disney’s purchase of the 20th Century Fox soon to be completed, franchises like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men will soon be under the banner of Marvel Studios.

And while that’s still a ways away, and the superhero powerhouse can’t even plan for that future until the ink on the contracts have died, fans haven’t stopped speculating over the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some people are starting to freak out on social media because of Google’s search results, which indicates that X-Men staple Hugh Jackman will be appearing in Avengers: Endgame — supposedly as Wolverine. Of course, that’s not true (and if it were, it’d be kind of illegal), but that hasn’t stopped people from thinking it’s going to happen.

The confusion comes from using Google to search for “famous Hugh Jackman movies,” which brings up a carousel of films that feature Jackman in varying degrees. But scrolling through the first group of films brings up the poster for Avengers: Endgame, which is what has people in a frenzy.

Of course, should Hugh Jackman appear in the film, it’s unlikely that he’ll be playing the role of Logan. And if it does pan out, we will be the first to admit that we’re wrong. But given the nature of the acquisition taking place, Marvel Studios is not allowed to make these kinds of plans before the deal has been finalized.

So this seems to be the Google algorithm making a mistake, and it will likely be corrected now that people are starting to notice. But still, it’s fun to see people lose their minds over the prospect of Wolverine showing up in Avengers: Endgame.

Here are some of the best reactions to this bit of (fake) news:

Here’s what you gotta do…

Don’t believe everything you read on the Internet…

GOOGLE SAYS THAT HUGH JACKMAN IS GONNA BE IN AVENGERS: ENDGAME — Kristofer Purnell (@mrsummerpurns) December 29, 2018

“Word” on the “Street”

Okay so word on the street is that Hugh Jackman will be in Avengers Endgame. Now coming from someone who loved Hugh playing Wolverine in the X-Men movies…..I don’t want him to come back in Avengers Endgame. Logan was a wonderful movie and a great send off to the character — Connor O’Donnell (@OdonnellConnor9) December 28, 2018

No, he is not

hugh jackman in avengers endgame wHAT — Patrick Lanuza (@lawrencelanuza) December 29, 2018

Spoiler Alert: Google Search Results

Spoiler alert Hugh jackman will be Im avengers 4 Endgame #AvengersEndgame #SpoilerAlert pic.twitter.com/vGg1DwQId2 — David (@mynameis2basic) December 28, 2018

BECAUSE “STONE COLD” STEVE GOOGLE SAID SO

Avengers 4 Endgame: Hugh Jackman aka Wolverine to be a part of the much awaited film? Google says so pic.twitter.com/kVlYRfxMAn — Nitish Shekhar (@nitzrulzx412) December 29, 2018

Everybody stay calm…

@Russo_Brothers your avatar explains my face when Google told me that @RealHughJackman was on Avengers end game .. my heart can take so much ?me wishing it is true ????????? pic.twitter.com/B0TLzX3AyO — Caro Medina (@IMagiCM) December 29, 2018

Leave Hugh alone!

Saw a rumor about a @RealHughJackman cameo in Avengers 4. I wanna say this:



As much as I love Hugh, let’s leave his legacy as Wovlerine alone. If he makes a comeback later I am all for it, but I’ve never been a person whose been about pressuring someone for my own entertainment. — RedSaintKing (@RedSaintKing) December 28, 2018

Is he, though?

Hugh Jackman is gonna be in avengers end game!!!!???? — Myles Smith (@94MylesPerHour) December 28, 2018

Why take the time to scribble out the movies Hugh Jackman actually appears in?