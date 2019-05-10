Avengers: Endgame Writers Reveal if the Snap Created Mutants

The events of Avengers: Endgame kicked down the door to a whole new realm of possibilities for Marvel Studios, as evidenced by the latest trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home. Now we know there are alternate timelines which possibly gave birth to the multiverse, but other fans are wondering if a certain spike of Gamma radiation might be responsible for mutations, and you know what that means.

Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely were asked if one of the Snap’s with the Infinity Gauntlet might be the source of the creation of mutants in future MCU movies, possibly leading to the creation of the X-Men.

The writers told the Hollywood Reporter that they were unaware of the Snap tearing a hole in the multiverse in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and so they aren’t convinced it will also serve as the birth of mutants.

“Anything is possible, but I don’t [know] whether you’d need that. Genetic mutation is genetic mutation. It just happens. Maybe they are already out there,” said Markus.

Added McFeely, “I do think that whenever Kevin decides to do X-Men or Fantastic Four, it won’t be how you think it’s going to happen. I think he’s going to have a real clever version of it.”

Fans have been eager to see these beloved characters pop up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for quite some time, coming up with theories explaining how they could appear.

While Markus and McFeely don’t know the blueprint for building up these franchises in the MCU, they are excited to see one major character appear on the big screen — and they might even want to return in order to tell that story.

Markus recently spoke with ComicBook.com when he revealed that he’d love to tackle the X-Men leader Scott Summers in a feature film.

“I mean, I’d love to try some different things with these new characters they’re getting from Fox,” Markus admits. “I’ve always thought, ‘Yeah, you could make Cyclops into a real hero, as opposed to a kind of punching bag.’ And there is a few others, deep canon, who I wouldn’t mind rolling out.”

We’ll have to wait and see how the X-Men come into play, but for now, you can see Avengers: Endgame now playing in theaters.

