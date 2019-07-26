Avengers: Endgame Writers Want Marvel to Give the X-Men a Rest

Now that Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox has been finalized, there is an embarrassment of riches worth of popular characters for Marvel Studios to tackle in the future. With Captain America and Iron Man put on the shelf, they now have access to popular franchises like the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. But if you ask Avengers: Endgame writers who they want to see, they’d have a surprising answer.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed the one character they hope Marvel Studios prioritizes first.

“A good Surfer movie would be great,” McFeely said during an interview with Collider.

“Yeah, that would be if you could take it full-on cosmic,” added Markus.

Talking about the Silver Surfer, “That would be my first blush,” McFeely said, “because I think X-Men should rest a second. I could be wrong, but I think they should rest. But Surfer could use a really good standalone.”

While some might take this as a hint that the two writers could be returning to Marvel for a potential Silver Surfer movie in the future, both McFeely and Markus have remained adamant that they have no projects for the superhero studio in the future.

“We don’t know yet, but we certainly have no desire never to return,” Markus told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “We’re not on anything at the moment, and we’re going to do a few things for the studio that we founded with the Russo’s. But you know, this has been an amazing experience, and we’d be fools to say that.”

Surprisingly, given their recent statement to Collider about the X-Men, they also revealed which characters they’d like to tackle if given the opportunity in the future.

“I mean, I’d love to try some different things with these new characters they’re getting from Fox,” Markus admitted. “I’ve always thought, ‘Yeah, you could make Cyclops into a real hero, as opposed to a kind of punching bag.‘ And there is a few others, deep canon, who I wouldn’t mind rolling out.”

“And M.O.D.O.K.!” McFeely joked.

Who knows; maybe by the time McFeely and Markus decide to make their return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, plans to introduce the X-Men might finally be underway…

Avengers: Endgame is available on Digital HD on July 30th, followed by the Blu-ray and DVD release on August 13th.