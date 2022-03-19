Avengers: Endgame’s Sebastian Stan Says Movie was “Tough to Shoot” for One Big Reason

Next month marks three years since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, and it’s still a big topic of discussion for Marvel fans and stars alike. Pretty much every big name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has stories to share about their time making the iconic film, and the latest tidbit comes from Sebastian Stan. Stan first joined the MCU as Bucky Barnes when Captain America: The First Avenger was released in 2011, and he went on to appear in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and most recently starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Black Panther. During a recent chat with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stan revealed why Endgame was “tough to shoot.”

“No, I can’t,” Stan replied when Josh Horowitz asked if he’s ever done a scene without context. “I have to understand what I’m doing, which is why Avengers: Endgame was really, kind of tough when we were shooting it… because you know, a lot of us didn’t read the scripts. I think there were only a few people that had read them and I was like, ‘F-k, I can’t…’ I mean granted, it was the Russos and there were a lot of trusting people, but… usually I need to know what’s going on…”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was confirmed last year that Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star, Anthony Mackie, will return to Marvel as the new Cap in Captain America 4. While it has not been revealed if Stan is attached to the project, it’s hard to imagine a Captain America movie without Bucky. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Stan, who claimed his Marvel future is currently unclear.

“I don’t, I really don’t. I haven’t known that for ten plus years, I always am very happy when I get to live another day, hopefully before I get too old. We’ll see, anything is possible.” The star previously took to Instagram to post the news of Mackie starring in a adding the caption, “Hell. Yes.”

Are you hoping Stan will return to the MCU? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is still available to stream on Disney+ along with the rest of Stan’s MCU projects.