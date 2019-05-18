Avengers: Endgame’s Sebastian Stan Recalls Sweet Encounter with Stan Lee

The Jus In Bello convention is currently in full swing in Italy, and an array of exciting guests have been sharing information about themselves and their various shows and films. One guest in attendance is Sebastian Stan, the actor best known for playing Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During his panel, the actor was asked to share some stories about the late, great comics legend, Stan Lee.

“Yeah, no, I was really lucky. I got to meet him a few times, and he always had just this glow about him. I don’t know, it was really interesting, because he always smiled. I’ve always only seen him smile, and the only thing he ever said to me was, uh, ‘Just remember, you know, Bucky’s one of the good ones,’” Stan shared as the audience erupted into cheers. “‘He’s a good guy as opposed to a bad guy.’”

Stan added, “I’m just happy that he got to see where the characters and the movies were able to go, you know?”

It’s nice that Lee is still being talked about during the release of Avengers: Endgame as it’s expected to be his final cameo in the franchise. There have been various rumors that he will be showing up one more time in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but Avengers: Endgame is believed to be his final bow.

Avengers: Endgame isn’t the last fans will see of Sebastian Stan in the MCU. He’ll be starring in the upcoming Disney+ show about Falcon and Winter Soldier alongside Anthony Mackie. Stan recently talked about his chemistry with Mackie in a hilarious interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Disney+ is scheduled to debut in November, but there is no official word on when the Marvel Studios projects will debut.

