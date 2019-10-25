Marvel Gives Ghost Rider a Hammer Bigger Than Thor’s

If you’ve been keeping up with Jason Aaron‘s Avengers, you’ll know the team has been flirting with the idea of Hell and its inhabitants for the past few issues. Now, the whole team has made the trek down under in the latest issue of the comic series in an epic conclusion to the months-spanning arc. While there, one of the team’s adversaries underwent a massive change, one that seemingly thrust him up to god-tier, right along Thor himself. Heads up, full spoilers for Avengers #25 incoming!

Robbie Reyes has been having as hard of a time as ever coming to terms with being a Ghost Rider, something that’s led him into a race with Johnny Blaze, a character currently serving as the king of Hell. With Robbie needing to win the race or be damned to Hell and tortured for eternity — you know, typical Hell stuff — the Avengers soon arrived to help out.

In the ensuing fight, Thor arrives and tries taking down Ghost Rider but as he summons Mjolnir, he accidentally gives the King of Hell an idea. Blaze then summons his motorcycle, manging to morph its frame into a massive hammer, one big enough to make Mjolnir blush. Fortunately enough to those involved, Blaze’s new hammer wasn’t enough to take down the Avengers or Reyes, who went on the win the race.

When all was said and done, Blaze was nowhere to be found, apparently exiling himself from Hell — surely something to be explored in Ed Brisson and Aaron Kuder’s Ghost Rider.

Avengers #25 is now available digitally online or in print at your local comic shop. Avengers #26, which focuses on the 1,000,000 B.C. Starbrand is due out November 20th. The full solicitation for that issue can be found below.

AVENGERS #26

JASON AARON (W) • DALE KEOWN (A/C)

MARVELS 25TH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

A PREHISTORIC SAVAGE… WITH THE POWER OF THE STARS!

Legendary artist Dale Keown (The Incredible Hulk) is here to unleash the secret, savage origin of the biggest, nastiest, most cosmically-powered caveman who ever lived: the original Starbrand, one of the mighty Avengers of One Million B.C.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

