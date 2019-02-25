Marvel Makes Major Change to Hawkeye in ‘Avengers: No Road Home’

Marvel made a life-altering change to Hawkeye in Avengers: No Road Home.

SPOILERS for Avengers: No Road Home #2 by Al Ewing, Jim Zub, Mark Waid, and Paco Medina follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avengers: No Road Home is the sequel to Avengers: No Surrender, the story that closed out the previous iteration of Marvel’s Avengers comics line. In that story, the Avengers assembled to defend Earth after two of Marvel’s Elders of the Universe made it a battleground in their contest. One of those Elders, the Grandmaster, used his daughter to infiltrate the Avengers as Voyager.

Voyager used her teleportation powers to move the Earth out of orbit to another location in the universe. She later turned on her father and joined the Avengers for real, returning the Earth to its proper place after the battle was over.

Avengers: No Road Home reveals that moving the Earth had some unintended consequences. Removing the sun from the sky freed Nyx, Mother of Night, a forgotten Olympian god whom Zeus had imprisoned. Voyager assembles the Avengers again, but they’re not in time to stop Nyx and her minions, known as the Assembly, from slaughtering the Olympians.

The Avengers – Hercules, Rocket Raccoon, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Spectrum, the Hulk, and Voyager – attempt to fight back, but Earth’s Mightiest Heroes prove no match for the Assembly, even though Nyx is still at her weakest. Realizing that they have no chance at victory, Voyager teleports the Avengers away to regroup.

Hawkeye loses consciousness after going through Voyager’s portal. When he wakes up, he finds himself in a hospital. He’s trying to get his bearings when he notices the bandages on his right hand. Looking closer, he realizes that his thumb is missing from that hand.

As an archer, that thumb was vital to Hawkeye. He starts to panic. Things only get worse when he finds he’s alone with the Hulk, who is still holding a grudge after Hawkeye killed him a while back.

What do you think of Hawkeye losing a thumb in Avengers: No Road Home? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Avengers: No Road Home #2 is on sale now.

Avengers: No Road Home #2

DEC180837

(W) Al Ewing, Jim Zub, Mark Waid (A) Paco Medina, Juan Vlasco (CA) Yasmine Putri

Nyx, the Queen of Night, battles the Avengers over the bodies of her victims – and Hawkeye pays the price of defiance!

LEGACY #709

Rated T+

In Shops: Feb 20, 2019

SRP: $3.99