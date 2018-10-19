‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Art Book Cover Revealed

Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the ending of Avengers: Infinity War plays out in Avengers 4, and Marvel has a packed new art book for you to pass the time with.

The new art book is titled Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie, and features loads of exclusive concept art for characters, costumes, sets, and more. It also features several interviews with the filmmakers that brought Infinity War to life, and you can take a gander at the lovely cover for it now as well.

The cover features concept art from artist Ryan Meinerding and features the heroes on Titan taking on Thanos. The heroes include Iron Man, Nebula, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, and Mantis, and you can see it in its full glory in the image below.

The new art book will retail for $50.00, and you can find the official description for the hardcover below. The book can be pre-ordered here.

“Continuing their popular Art Of series, Marvel Studios presents its biggest achievement yet: Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War! A threat has emerged from the cosmos: Thanos. A ruthless warlord who plans to collect all six Infinity Stones. Joined by his formidable allies, he will be near-unstoppable at achieving his goal. The Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange and Spider-Man must join forces and fi ght side by side to stop Thanos, while the fate of the Earth and the universe lies in the balance. Go behind the scenes with this keepsake volume!

Filled with exclusive concept art for character, costume and set designs, as well as production stills and in-depth interviews with the filmmakers, Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie provides exciting insider details about the making of this highly anticipated film.”

Fans will see the heroes return in Avengers 4, which stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie hits stores on November 6th. As for Marvel Studios, Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

