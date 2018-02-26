New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Art Leads To More Speculation About Tony Stark Losing An Arm

As Comicbook.com‘s Brandon Davis wrote earlier this year there has been some continuing speculation that Tony Stark will be losing an arm in Marvel’s next blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity Wars. Many people noticed during the Super Bowl Trailer release that the transformation of Stark’s armor looked like there was a bionic arm in the place of his real one.

Now an image shared on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit seems to follow up on that idea. The post by reddit user realityavengers shows a transformation of Tony’s armor that seems to take the place of his right forearm. It could be just perspective that makes it look like a replacement but with the frames taken the trailer earlier this month doubt is beginning to build.

We could not confirm the sourcing of the image, and at least one redditor claimed it was a fan edit – but even with that said it’s doubtful that the character photos were made by someone other than Marvel. Only time will tell and that time is getting shorter and shorter – as it’s less than three months until the release of Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently Comicbook.com’s most anticipated movie sitting with a 4.42 out of 5 score. The first in the two parter Infinity War saga will be in theaters May 4th, 2018.

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.