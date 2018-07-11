‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Kevin Feige Reveals If Animals Died During the Snap

Avengers: Infinity War showed Thanos the Mad Titan’s powerful snap with the Infinity Gauntlet. The film also lingered on the human cost of Thanos’ balancing of the universe. However, how did that snap affect the animal kingdom?

That question was put before Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who confirmed that when Thanos said he was out to eliminate half of all life in the universe – at least half of all sentient life – he meant it.

“Yes!” Feige said when Birth.Movies.Death asked if animal lives were lost due to Thanos’ snap. “Yes. All life.”

Perhaps now would be a good time for Marvel Studios to assemble the Pet Avengers to do some avenging of their own.

We’re left wondering if members of the “Thanos Did Nothing Wrong” subreddit knew that Thanos may have cost them their beloved pets when they pledged support for his cause. That subreddit got a special treat over the weekend when Thanos himself, Josh Brolin, presided over their attempts to recreate the snap by randomly banning half of all the subreddits’ members.

Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo have spoken before about why they chose to drive home the human response to Thanos’ actions rather than ending the film with the snap.

“It was always a plan to show beyond that because when we made the decision to have the snaps themselves, that’s a plot trick to cut to black after an incident like that happens,” co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “And it doesn’t give you any emotional resonance or catharsis. What he said thinking about it realistically; the true heartbreak doesn’t lie in the fact that he snapped his fingers, it lies in the fact that people have to watch loved ones, and we have to watch characters that we care about die. And that’s where the real heartbreak lies for the characters who live in the Universe and for those of us watching the movie.”

What do you think of Thanos’ culling of half of all animal life in the universe? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War arrives on home media in August.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.