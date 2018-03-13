‘Avengers: Infinity War’: What Black Panther And Hulk Have Been Up To

Leading into Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther and the Hulk will be coming at the battle against Thanos from very different trajectories.

T’Challa and Bruce Banner themselves, Chadwick Boseman and Mark Ruffalo, opened up about what their characters have been doing leading into Avengers: Infinity War while ComicBook.com visited the Marvel Studios ensemble’s set over the summer of 2017. By now, Ruffalo’s Banner was last seen in Thor: Ragnarok on a collision course with Thanos’ ship while Boseman’s T’Challa was unveiling his Wakandan nation to the rest of the world, priming each for their appearance.

“Obviously, we just finished shooting the Black Panther movie, in that movie he is just trying to recover from his father dying, trying to restore order in Wakanda, and the rest of it you have to wait for,” Boseman said.

While T’Challa will be changed and have grown from the events of Black Panther, the Hulk will discovered a lot about himself and the galaxy. “He went to another dimension for a little while,” Ruffalo said. “He met up with his good pal, Thor. They went on an intergalactic-buddy trip. Then he came back. We were introduced to Thanos after doing a lot of fighting. He’s brought back together with The Avengers.”

In fact, Hulk’s encounter with Thanos seems to be a terrifying one according to Ruffalo, which might show off just how mighty the Mad Titan is. Still, the angriest Avenger will have to figure out how he fits in with the group he tends to throw down with when the gang gets together. “I think he’s trying to find his place in the line-up,” Ruffalo said. “He’s having some difficulties integrating with the rest of the group, but he’s privy to some information that is essential for their survival.”

It might help, though, that Hulk is becoming more and more capable as time passes. As much was on display in Thor: Ragnarok and will continue to develop in his next appearance. “The division between Hulk and Banner is starting to blur a little bit,” Ruffalo said. “You have a Hulk that can actually express himself without being angry.”

Having the fact that they’re changing and growing in common, T’Challa and Hulk won’t have met until late in Avengers: Infinity War when they are brought to Wakanda.

“We haven’t met up yet,” Ruffalo said. “But I immediately see him and feel that he’s royalty and feel that the respectful thing to do is to bow down to him.”

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018.