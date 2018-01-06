Black Widow Takes the Lead in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Poster

Black Widow takes the lead position in a fan poster for Avengers: Infinity War.

Artist Rudy Ao created the poster, which features Thanos (Josh Brolin) as well as the core Avengers: Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner).

Black Widow and Bruce Banner had become romantically involved. Then the Hulk left Earth at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron. Johansson has teased a reunion taking place in Avengers: Infinity War.

“I just finished Avengers: Infinity War. The first one,” Johansson said. “My character has this ongoing relationship with Mark Ruffalo’s character. I had such devastation that day. I don’t know why. I was so devastated. It was something about this character that Mark plays, and this is something that should feel so solid and suddenly doesn’t or there’s… And it reminded me of so much of the things going on in my own life at the time…”

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.