‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Passes ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Spider-Man’ at the Box Office

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War has now passed three major superhero hits.

The Avengers threequel, which brings together almost all of the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, has amassed more than $857 million worldwide, putting it on pace to reach $1 billion in record time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel’s latest show of force has the blockbuster surpassing Marvel’s own Thor: Ragnarok ($854 million), Sony’s 2002 Spider-Man ($822 million) and Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman ($822 million).

Infinity War launched last Thursday and swiftly landed the highest global debut of all time. Its $258 million domestic debut beat out previous record holder Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the biggest of all time — feats achieved without contributions from China, where the film doesn’t open until May 11.

$1 billion is in reach and the film is expected to hit the milestone by Friday or Saturday.

Projections have the superhero crossover bringing in over $100 million in its second weekend, with numbers reaching as high as $130 million.

Industry analysts are now turning heads to see if Infinity War can topple the massive $681 million domestic earned by predecessor Black Panther, released just nearly three months ago, which Disney hails as the number one superhero movie of all time. Stateside, Infinity War currently stands at $322 million.

So far, the biggest global leader for superhero movies is The Avengers, released by Disney-owned Marvel Studios in 2012, which pulled in $1.5 billion worldwide to become the fifth highest-grossing film of all time. Its 2015 sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron, is seventh with $1.4 billion, trailed by Black Panther’s $1.3 billion in ninth place.

Spider-Man is now ranked 69 on the all time worldwide list, behind Wonder Woman at 68 and Thor: Ragnarok at 63.

Infinity War will easily make its way into the highest-grossing films of all time list, landing somewhere among James Cameron’s Avatar (#1, $2.7 billion) and Titanic (#2, $2.1b), The Force Awakens (#3, $2.06b), Jurassic World (#4, $1.6b), Furious 7 (#6, $1.5b), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (#8, $1.3b) and Star Wars: The Last Jedi (#10, $1.3b).

The pace of Infinity War helped make Disney the fastest studio to reach $1 billion, lead by Black Panther and The Last Jedi.

Disney’s 2018 will also see the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Incredibles 2, Christopher Robin, Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, and Mary Poppins Returns.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing.