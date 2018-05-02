The Internet Thinks Captain America’s Beard Is The Best Part Of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

It is hard to unpack all the things that make Captain Americagreat. The hero may be known as the First Avenger but a huge part of the Marvel fandom would go so far as to call him the best. Still, there was no guarantee Steve Rogers would come out on top in Avengers: Infinity War, but the Brooklyn stud managed to do the impossible. If you check out social media, fans are giving Captain America a MVP shoutout for his work in the blockbuster, and it all has to do with his beard.

No, really — the power of facial hair isn’t something to take lightly. Also, this is our obligatory spoilers warning. If you have not seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, do not read below this paragraph. Major spoilers for the film lie below! We repeat: MAJOR spoilers for the movie lie below. You’ve been warned.

As you can see below, the Internet has a bit of a thing for Bearded Cap as fans call him. Since the hero made his MCU debut, Steve refrained from sharing his facial hair until the third Avengers film went live. The hero remained persistently clean shaven over the last decade in the MCU, but Marvel Studios let Steve grow free for its latest box office smash — and fans are entirely grateful.

Of course, audiences knew Bearded Cap was coming. The trailers for Avengers: Infinity War showed the hero strutting his super soldier stuff with a beard in tow, but fans did not realize how potent the facial hair would be until the movie was out in full. Now, the Internet admits it is having trouble focusing on all the film’s other players whenever Steve is around because they are mesmerized by his beard. And, well — there could be worse things to suffer from.

Focusing on Captain America’s thick beard is easier to process than, say, the death of half the universe. Maybe Marvel Studios knew fans would need something to distract them from the pain of Thanos’ big snap and Captain America’s beard happened to be the most eye-catching thing the Russo Brothers could find.

Could you even see past Captain America’s beard in Avengers: Infinity War? Does the facial hair make Steve Rogers the hottest Avenger? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is still in theaters, while Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters this weekend. It will be followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

rdjcoldplay

from “yes sir, i’ll bring her home by 7pm” to “your daughter calls me daddy too” pic.twitter.com/qJQJMW4xSW — ana saw infinity war and died (@rdjcoldplay) April 30, 2018

prettymuchzara

Appreciation tweet for Steve Rogers aka Captain America rocking a beard and looking like full 3 course meal ?? pic.twitter.com/RZHs8DJmwv — captain (@prettymuchzara) April 28, 2018

MidKnightGaz

Captain America has shown what a beard can do for a man. — MIDKNIGHT MAW. (@MidKnightGaz) April 28, 2018

rachmeetsworld

I’m not into beards right now but honestly omg Captain America’s beard is literally a work of gd art pic.twitter.com/3lfSe3IQpt — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) April 27, 2018

HonestFata

thinkdaii

me in the theater when captain america appeared from the shadows with that black suit on and a full beard pic.twitter.com/Mwi3HJeNQB — Daïsha (@thinkdaii) May 1, 2018

AddictedtoJamie

Man, @Avengers #InfinityWar was AMAZING. Especially everything having to do with Captain America’s beard. I mean, the action scenes, and plot line. Yea… that’s what I meant to say. ? pic.twitter.com/VZ2qpPEAVO — JB. (@AddictedtoJamie) May 1, 2018

missnaomipeach

It’s been 48 hours since I saw #InfinityWar and I think I have thought about Captain America’s beard for about 47 hours and 59 minutes of that. — Naomi Peach (@missnaomipeach) May 1, 2018

_mellllllly96

Captain America with a beard. I stan. pic.twitter.com/6A9idAHgto — Mel (@_mellllllly96) April 30, 2018

Christiana1987