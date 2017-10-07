Mark Ruffalo Shares Video From Secret Marvel Cinematic Universe Photo Shoot

It looks like the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are assembling… for something other than defeating Thanos.

Mark Ruffalo caught fans’ attention earlier this morning, with a Facebook status simply teasing an MCU photo shoot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Soon after, he shared two behind-the-scenes looks at the photo shoot, which you can check out below.

The first video shows Ruffalo introducing quite a few of his MCU co-stars, including Vin Diesel (Groot), Michael Rooker (Yondu), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon), Evangeline Lily (Hope van Dyne/Wasp) and Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel). A few other co-stars can be seen in the background, including Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Infinity War director Joe Russo, and Thor: Ragnarok director (and actor) Taika Waititi.

The second video gives very brief glances at some of the other stars at the photo shoot, including Scarlet Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Paul Bettany (Vision), and Doctor Strange‘s Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong.

While a large number of people tied to the MCU are set to unite in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, this photo shoot looks like something else altogether. If anything, it looks like the photo shoot will be celebrating the scale the MCU has grown to over the years, with the studio already claiming that there’s “nothing bigger” than its next set of films.

Here’s hoping we don’t have to wait too long to see the end result of the photo shoot, and what’s sure to be a group photo unlike any other.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.