‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Challenge Poster Shows New Look at Thanos and the Heroes

Avengers: Infinity War merchandise is starting to hit stores and that includes posters offering new looks at some of the film’s characters.

One such poster is the “challenge” poster that can be found at Trends International. The poster features Thanos, the Infinity Stones, Spider-Man, Gamora, Captain America, Rocket, Star-Lord, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Thor.

Interesting to note is that Thor here has two eyes, though he does have a scar over the eye he lost in Thor: Ragnarok. Also, Tony Stark’s arm cannon is fixed on his forearm rather than seeming to replace his arm as it has seemed to do in previously revealed merchandise. Take a look below

Another recently revealed poster shows Thanos with his henchmen, the brutal Black Order.

Avengers: Infinity war just had its release date moved up by a week. The first box office projections for the third Avengers movie have also been made and they suggest a record-breaking opening weekend.

Avengers: Infinity War brings the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy together to battle Thanos and the Black Order. The film’s possible runtime was recently revealed and, if accurate, would make Avengers: Infinity War the longest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far.

This should come as no surprise to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans since Avengers: Infinity War and its 2019 sequel will pay off every plot thread in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the first Iron Man movie.

“Every story that Marvel has told since Iron Man 1 finds a narrative thread in these next two Avengers movies,” director Joe Russo said in a special feature included with the home release of Thor: Ragnarok. “It is a culmination of all that storytelling.”

“With Infinity War, we’re paying off every little thread and every little tease that we’ve had in what will be 18 films prior to Infinity War,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said. “There’s never been anything like this. Being able to, film after film, tease at a larger story. Really building these stories up into a giant conclusion. While at the same time introducing an entirely new direction for the future.”

Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.