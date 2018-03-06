New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Character Art Revealed

New character art for Avengers: Infinity Wars shows several of the Avengers and their greatest foe ready for combat.

The new artwork shows Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in his new Iron Spider costume, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) with lightning crackling around him, Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) ready to cast a hex, Thanos (Josh Brolin) with the Infinity Gauntlet, Captain America (Chris Evans) with his new Wakandan shield and the newly blonde Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson with staff in hand.

This is just the latest piece of Avengers: Infinity War promotional art to appear online. There was a previous set of character posters for several members of the film’s cast. Another poster showed the heroes and Thanos together, and another showed Thanos with his Black Order.

Avengers: Infinity war just had its release date moved up. The first box office projections for the film suggest a record-breaking opening weekend is in store.

Avengers: Infinity War brings the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy together to battle Thanos and the Black Order. The film’s possible runtime was recently revealed and, if accurate, would make Avengers: Infinity War the longest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far. The filmmakers have promised that Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel will pay off every plot thread in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the first Iron Man movie.

“Every story that Marvel has told since Iron Man 1 finds a narrative thread in these next two Avengers movies,” director Joe Russo said in a special feature included with the home release of Thor: Ragnarok. “It is a culmination of all that storytelling.”

“With Infinity War, we’re paying off every little thread and every little tease that we’ve had in what will be 18 films prior to Infinity War,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said. “There’s never been anything like this. Being able to, film after film, tease at a larger story. Really building these stories up into a giant conclusion. While at the same time introducing an entirely new direction for the future.”

Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.