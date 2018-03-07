All Eighteen ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Character Promo Posters Revealed

Eighteen of the Avengers: Infinity War heroes have now received their own artistic character posters in promotion of the film.

Featuring in illustrated form are some of the biggest Marvel characters set to appear in the ensemble flick: Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, the Hulk, Black Widow Doctor Strange, the Vision, Scarlet Witch, Bucky Barnes, Spider-Man as Iron Spider, the Falcon, War Machine, Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, Mantis, and Groot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the posters rounded up into one image below!

Still, there is zero love for Hawkeye and no explanation as to why Jeremy Renner’s character has been entirely absent from all marketing materials, toys, and promotions of the film.

With all of the toys, billboards, and posters like the ones seen above surfacing lately, it’s possible for Disney and Marvel Studios to release a new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War. It might be wishful thinking, but Disney is set to release A Wrinkle in Time on Friday, which may queue up the next look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ensemble flick in the form of a trailer attached to the film.

“An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the film’s latest synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

“Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige,” the new synopsis goes on. “Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, and Stan Lee are executive producers. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.