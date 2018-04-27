New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Clip Addresses Star-Lord’s Weight

Avengers: Infinity War features plenty of humorous exchanges, but few are better than the banter between Star-Lord and Drax.

In the new Star-Lord centered clip, the Avengers all take in the muscular specimen that is Thor. When Star-Lord calls him just a dude, Drax contests it, saying “He is not a dude. You’re a dude. This…this is a man. A handsome, muscular man.”

Star-Lord takes some offense, saying “I”m muscular.”

Rocket Raccoon begs to differ though. “Man who you kidding Quill, you’re one sandwich away from fat,” Rocket said.

Drax concurs, saying “You have put on weight,” then pointing to his chin and stomach.

You can watch the full clip in the video above.

The Guardians interacting with the other Avengers was one of the most looked forward to meetings in Infinity War and was also a highlight for co-director Anthony Russo.

There are so many, to be honest with you, but the one that jumps into my head first and foremost, and this might be because we shot it fairly early on, is the interaction between Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy, particularly Chris Pratt, Star-Lord. There was a combustibility in that relationship and in that encounter, that really, while it was great on the page, when we came to execute it in the actual film, blew us all away. So I’m very excited for audiences to see that.”

There’s still one more Avengers film to go for the Russo Brothers, who are also helming Avengers 4. That film will pick up the remnants of what Infinity War left behind, and honestly, the directors could find amazing threads to work with in the MCU forever.

“We certainly could,” Russo said. “This is definitely the most amazing professional experience my brother and I have had. We’ve had a lifelong passion for this material. Our collaborators on these films are the best people and the best craftspeople we’ve ever known. Yeah, we could go a long time here.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is still in theaters, whole Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters today. It will be followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.