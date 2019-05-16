John Wick Takes on Thanos in This Glorious Fan Comic

On the eve of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum‘s release, it’s a good time to look back on what might have been. We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Marvel fans did a better job stoking excitement for the possibilities of Avengers: Infinity War than the Marvel Studios marketing department. Back in 2018, there was a steady stream of fan art and videos both celebrating a decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and hyping Infinity War — and that included a hilarious fan-art comic that will thrill action movie fans everywhere.

You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you know, You know 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6uptLQQdLB — Obong Amasi (@Naijabiggz) March 20, 2018



Yep, that’s Keanu Reeves’ John Wick making his badass presence felt in the MCU, as The Avengers’ secret weapon to defeating Thanos. As everyone knows, If you want to motivate John Wick to become the veritable walking god of death that he is, then you need to do just one thing: and Thanos has just made that critical mistake.

This little comic book strip brings together a lot of fun geeky insights to create a moment that true fans will appreciate. Aside from the bloody and explicit depiction of Wick’s dog’s death, the strip draws on the then-mystery surrounding the location of the MCU Soul Stone, and uses Iron Man and Doctor Strange’s Marvel Illuminati scheming to bring John Wick into the picture.

For a long time, fans thought that Keanu Reeves could become part of the MCU; he was even rumored for the role of Doctor Strange, way back when. That never panned out, but Reeves certainly landed on his feet, having established his own superhero-style action franchise with John Wick, complete with a mythos that will potentially grow into a much wider cinematic universe. The notion of Reeves in the MCU will therefore have to be left to fan fantasy… at least for now.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. The next MCU film to release will be Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.