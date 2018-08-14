Marvel Fan Recreates ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Deaths With Custom Funko Pops

There’s no telling how long it will take for Marvel fans to process Avengers: Infinity War, but it looks like we’re still getting some awesome content out of it.

Custom maker Derrico13 recently shared a photo of several custom-made Funko Pop! figures, which recreate the moments before several Infinity War death scenes. You can check them out below.

These custom-made pops, which show heroes like Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Peter Parker (Tom Holland) fading away to dust, are pretty heartbreaking. And come on, that Groot one is sure to give you the feels as well.

Even though it’s been a few months since Infinity War was released, people are still speculating pretty heavily about what comes next, especially with regards to potentially reversing all those character deaths. But according to the film’s scriptwriters, that’s not as easy as it sounds.

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Christopher Markus said in an interview earlier this year. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Joe and I can’t go into too much detail because we’re not gonna talk about where the story goes from here,” co-director Anthony Russo explained to ComicBook.com. “All of our choices are based on story. It’s based upon the road that these characters have traveled, in not only this movie, but throughout the entire MCU up to this point because, again, these movies are the culmination. So all we can say is that they are very focused story choices. That’s our motivation for everything. And, again, that’s why we love Marvel so much is they never let the tail wag the dog. The creative choices always lead the process and then they figure out how to pull off the miracle of making it work on a business level.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.