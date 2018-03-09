‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Robert Downey Jr. Teases the Death of an Avenger

When the Avengers go toe-to-toe with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and its yet-untitled sequel Avengers 4, it probably wouldn’t surprise moviegoers if a Marvel Cinematic Universe character we’ve come to know and love over the past ten years dies by the hand of Thanos — or his Black Order.

Robert Downey Jr. — the actor behind the MCU’s Tony Stark and the man credited with kicking the whole universe off with 2008’s Iron Man — recently spoke with Entertaiment Weekly and teased the potential death of some of his character’s acquaintances.

“We’re going to pull out the stops, and stop exploring conventions, and look to do stuff where we go, ‘Oh, but if we do that, that’s very, very definitive.’ Well, great, let’s get definitive for a change!” Downey said.

And Downey isn’t the only one in Marvel’s camp to share such thoughts. After all, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige himself has described Avengers: Infinity War as the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe up to this point in time.

Continuing on about Infinity War’s finality, Downey wondered who would bite the dust and when they’d do so.

“We’re like a family now,”Downey added. “Ten years later, we’re hanging out and having lunch, and kind of wondering when the draft is going to come in. Which one of us bites it and when?”

With the exception of Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Feige and company have decided to keep most of the costumed heroes within the Marvel Cinematic Universe alive until this point. Even Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) — who was killed by Loki in The Avengers — was revived and still leads his group of agents on Agents of SHIELD to this day.

While no confirmation has been made on Infinity War being the last movie for any cast member, in particular, several of the actors and actresses of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are nearing the end of their multi-film contracts with Marvel Studios including Downey Jr. and Chris Evans.

Infinity War is set to debut on April 27, 2018 while Avengers 4 is slated for release on May 3, 2019. While waiting for Infinity War to hit the silver screen, MCU fans can still check out Black Panther in theaters now as it roars towards a monstrous box office haul.