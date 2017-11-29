‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Don Cheadle Trolls Mark Ruffalo Over Marvel Leaks

One of the joys of social media is that everyone uses it to give their friends a hard time, even if you’re the stars of some of the biggest movies in the world. Case in point, when Marvel Cinematic Universe star Mark Ruffalo attempted to spread the word about a Vanity Fair story regrding the franchise, co-star Don Cheadle took the opportunity to taunt Ruffalo about how he accidentally broadcast in the middle of Thor: Ragnarok‘s premiere.

Do you think they’ve forgiven you yet? https://t.co/J6TAWE99bF — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) November 28, 2017

The incident in question came as the result of Ruffalo being told to use a live broadcast feature on Instagram, despite not being aware of how the feature worked.

“In my defense, they asked me to do an Instagram live post, and so I said I would do that, but I’d never done an Instagram Live so I didn’t know how it worked,” Ruffalo shared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“It was a grandpa move,” Ruffalo said. “I went to bed a leading man and somehow I woke up a grandpa. So I went backstage and I was doing the Instagram Live and it was fun and games and everyone loved it and I was doing the audience and then they said ‘return to your seat, we’re going to start the movie’. So I push the button, what you think is going to stop it, but then there’s another button to stop it. The first button just tells you to push the second button to stop it.”

The result was that all of Ruffalo’s over six million followers could hear the film’s audio from his pocket.

“So I ended up shoving it in my pocket and sitting down and watching the movie,” Ruffalo added. “Well, it was live. It’s broadcasting the movie essentially free to millions and millions of hopefully paying viewers, and my phone was blowing up. People were texting me and I must have gotten 50 texts in 10 minutes.”

The actor ultimately shared roughly 10 minutes of the film, and with the film already having earned nearly $800 million worldwide, the incident didn’t seem to have an impact on audiences’ interest in the movie.

Whether or not Marvel will encourage him to broadcast live at any future premieres is up for debate.

You can see Ruffalo and Cheadle when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.

