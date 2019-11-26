Doctor Strange Sends Thanos on Magical Mystery Tour in Unused Avengers: Infinity War Scene

Now that we’re seven months after the release of Avengers: Endgame, all kinds of goodies used in the development of both that and Avengers: Infinity War have started surfacing online. The latest batch of concept art comes from Marvel Studios visual development head Ryan Meinerding and teases a gnarly interdimensional trip for Thanos (Josh Brolin). As seen in the Instagram gallery below, Meinerding reveals there was a point in time Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) sent the Mad Titan a trip across dimensions, not unlike what Strange was subjected to by the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) in Doctor Strange.

It’s just one of the many pieces of unused concept art that have surfaced in the past few weeks thanks to the release of Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie. Other epic scenes that were set to make it in the movies include a hilarious scene involving Miek and Peter Parker (Tom Holland) plus a major change to Iron Man’s ending in Endgame that would have kept him alive.

Meinerding doesn’t reveal when this scene takes place exactly, though it’d make sense if it was set at some point during the Battle of Titan. As we saw there, both Strange and Thanos got pretty good jabs at each other. It’s unclear why they ended up removing the bit from the final cut.

