‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Actor Dressed Like Ebony Maw for His Audition

Irish actor Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, who played Thanos crier Ebony Maw in Avengers: Infinity War, dressed like something resembling the Squidward-looking alien when auditioning for the Marvel Studios blockbuster.

“I have an American agent who sent me the details that it was an audition for [Marvel] and I sent off a tape. I filmed it in my house, and feeling very silly dressed up as something resembling the character, and you feel very silly when you do it, so you send it off,” Vaughan-Lawlor told Red Carpet News TV.

“I had to do a couple of tapes for them. And then they, a few months [later], they said they liked what I did, so they’d like me to be involved.”

After winning his role as the telekinetic Black Order member, Vaughan-Lawlor revisited the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Marvel comics before assimilating into Infinity War‘s expansive cast of characters and accompanying actors and actresses.

“I was a fan of Marvel before, but what was great [about] getting the part was going back and seeing all the Marvel films and doing your research and going back to the comics and seeing the kind of history and backstory of the character,” Vaughan-Lawlor said.

“They were wonderful people to work for actually, and a wonderful company of actors. Staggering achievements on so many levels to get all those actors together and that story, with those directors, the Russo brothers, they really look after you well. And they’re just really great people, I had a great time.”

Maw was tasked with retrieving the Time Stone — one of six Infinity Stones coveted by Thanos, who schemed to assemble the stones to erase half of all life in the universe — bringing him into conflict with Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Spider-Man.

After torturing Strange to relieve him of the Time Stone, Maw was killed when Iron Man blew a hole in the side of his Q-Ship, sending Maw’s humble personage into the icy depths of space.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available to own on all formats. Avengers 4 is set to open May 3, 2019.