‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fans Can’t Stop Imagining Captain Marvel Vs Thanos

Avengers: Infinity War set up a big showdown in Avengers 4, and fans can’t stop imagining what that will look like.

Spoilers incoming for Avengers: Infinity War, so if you haven’t seen it yet you’ve been warned.

Avengers: Infinity War had plenty of gut punches for fans, but one of the biggest occurred later int he film when over half of Marvel’s heroes were turned into dust. Thanos essentially won, at least for the moment, but that final after-credits scene did introduce one lone ray of hope, and her name is Captain Marvel.

The device Nick Fury managed to grab and activate before fading into nothingness revealed Captain Marvel‘s symbol and logo, indicating that Fury already had this option ready in case of an emergency, but also that he thinks Captain Marvel can manage to save the universe.

Fans will get to see Carol Danvers and Nick Fury’s first meeting in the upcoming Captain Marvel solo film, which shows a young Nick Fury meeting an incredibly powerful hero. That film is set in the 1990s and will explain where she’s been all this time and likely have some sort of ending tag or conclusion that launches right into Avengers 4.

Both films hit in 2019, but fans are already talking all about the upcoming confrontation, including plenty of amazing reactions to Captain Marvel laying Thanos out like a broken pile of bricks. That after credits sequence certainly got people talking, and the reactions have been priceless. Fans are expecting a lot when Captain Marvel finally learns what’s happened on Earth in her absence, and none of it spells good things for Thanos.

“The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

@DreGreen01

You might not expect Captain Marvel to show up in a house robe to Thanos’ car, but that’s exactly what this GIF envisions, and it’s amazing…or should we say…marvelous!

Sorry, couldn’t resist.

Captain Marvel coming into the MCU to check Thanos #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/bba3uo7gf5 — Dre Green (@DreGreen01) April 27, 2018

@sammyyrod

This video envisions the look Captain Marvel gives Thanos as soon as she shows up, and if this gruff stare is anything to go by, it should be an epic confrontation. Granted, she’ll probably have a much different costume than this one, but you get the picture.

when captain marvel sees thanos pic.twitter.com/CV2QpaF2Lp — sammy (@sammyyrod) April 30, 2018

@Tinytay19

Sometimes you have to make your message clear, and Demi Lovato certainly did that here. Don’t mess with Demi.

Captain Marvel when she sees Thanos in Infinity War pt.2 pic.twitter.com/FUD2P95YEm — Keyblade for Chocobros? (@Tinytay19) April 29, 2018

@shvwnixaac

The other Avengers did their best to stop Thanos in Infinity War, but according to this video it seems they have decided to just try and dance their way out of it until Captain Marvel can show up.

The Avengers trying to stall Thanos until Captain Marvel can return to Earth:

pic.twitter.com/f7iBVzixvx — Captain Mar-Vell ? (@shvwnixaac) April 30, 2018

@AaronEdzerza

Some decided to show their excitement through art, and Aaron Edzerza’s sketch of Captain Marvel vs the Mad Titan just makes the wait for Avengers 4 that much harder!

@CourtZ022

While Captain Marvel has yet to make her movie debut, she has already appeared in various animation projects, and what better way to show her reaction to learning Thanos wiped out half the universe.

When Captain Marvel finds out what Thanos did… pic.twitter.com/KjcLEa3sYV — CourtZ? (@CourtZ022) May 3, 2018

@tomshcllands

Fans can’t wait to see Captain Marvel give Thanos a beating, something he immensely deserves after killing off some of our favorite heroes in Infinity War.

thanos is so screwed when captain marvel comes in and ends him lmaoo pic.twitter.com/p4kiF5irOa — iman saw iw (@tomshcllands) May 3, 2018

@ShawarmaSoup

As this image perfectly displays, the last thing you want to do is make Captain Marvel mad…seems like Thanos screwed up royally!

@rxmansblood

Others are a little peeved at Captain Marvel for not being on Earth while the Avengers are fighting for their lives, and you just can’t help but smile at this visual. Thanos will just have to wait.

this was carol danvers (captain marvel) during the avengers fighting for their lives against thanos while she was up in her loft apartment somewhere, unbothered. pic.twitter.com/GT52dsvqmB — lia | TONY IN IM1 COULD’VE GOTTEN THE SUCC (@rxmansblood) May 2, 2018

@amdeeeeeee

Sometimes you need a Charlie Day It’s Always Sunny image to really convey your meaning, and this is a perfect example why.

ONCE MISS GIRL CAPTAIN MARVEL COMES ON THE SCENE ITS OVER FOR YOU THANOS YOU BEJEWELED HEAUX #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/vMJ9isSQDK — Tonya Harding’s Crispy Bangs (@amdeeeeeee) May 3, 2018

