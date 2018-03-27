This ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Poster Done in ‘I Kill Giants’ Style Is Incredible

Avengers: Infinity War is just over a month away, and fans are celebrating in a slew of awesome ways — including a new mash-up poster.

BossLogic recently shared a new work on his social media accounts, which combines the poster style for the I Kill Giants movie with Infinity War‘s Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

. @zoesaldana was amazing in ‘I Kill Giants’ you will enjoy the movie if you enjoyed the concept and deeper meaning of ‘A monster calls’ Also wanted to make this mash up ever since I saw the poster 😀 #ikillgiants #Titans @Russo_Brothers pic.twitter.com/KksIDPzLwD — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 25, 2018

There is, of course, an added element of fun to this mash-up, seeing as Saldana actually has a starring role in I Kill Giants. Plus, the topic of Gamora needing to stop her father has been a sort of through line with her Marvel Cinematic Universe arc thus far, and is expected to definitely play a role in Infinity War.

But when it comes to who will end up delivering the final blow to Thanos, Saldana doesn’t necessarily want it to be her character.

“Nebula [should kill Thanos].” Saldana revealed during an interview last year. “I think that me, as his golden child, I sort of gave up. I’m done. I’m resolved. I wouldn’t want anybody else to put him in the place than the first person the struck and he hurt the most which is his kids. So, I would want Nebula to do it.”

Either way, fans will surely be excited to see what kind of role Gamora plays in Infinity War, especially considering how excited she was to be a part of the project.

“We’re kind of in shock because it’s too big,” Saldana said about the film during an interview last year. “In theory, your mind going in you’re like, ‘This is too big, I hope I’m not over-stimulated and overwhelmed by its immensity’ because it’s very big. But to know what they’re doing and the direction that they’re taking, I felt super excited very early on and I love the fact that the Guardians — we’re keeping authentic voices and that’s going to be really what makes going to make our introduction, our participation special. And I love what they’re doing with the rest of the Avengers and their characters and their storylines. It’s going to be quite dramatic and amazing.”

Avengers: Infinity War will land in theaters on April 27th.