‘Avengers: Infinity War’ To Be Different From Marvel Comics

Though rooted in Marvel Comics stories, Avengers: Infinity War will deviate from its source material a good bit.

Speaking to members of the press on the set of the Marvel Studios ensemble flick over the summer of 2017, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo and Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman were asked if there are any comics which can prepare moviegoers. As it turns out, the Infinity Gauntlet story which many suspected to be the biggest influence on the battle against Thanos will merely be a loose inspiration.

[Infinity Gauntlet] is informative as well, but then again it just gets so… off of that topic that it starts to become a little confusing where you’re like ‘Why isn’t this in there? Why are we doing this?’” Ruffalo said.

“It actually takes away from what is actually happening in front of you I think, in this case,” Boseman adds.”

For the most part, Avengers: Infinity War will takes its massive roster of characters into uncharted waters. “This one we’re like, in new territory really,” Ruffalo said.

“It’s different in this one, I don’t know how to explain it,” Boseman chimes in. “It’s just because we’re in so many different places.”

“And it’s so different from the comic books,” Ruffalo said. “There’s elements that are clearly the same but when you really start to get into the story everything changes. Planet Hulk was a big influence for [Thor: Ragnarok], and the idea, the inkling of World War Hulk starts to… I read that way before doing this and there’s some interesting stuff in there, but honestly nothing so far directly related to this.”

While there are comics by the title of Infinity War, which served as a sequel of sorts to the Infinity Gauntlet, the latter seemed to be the largest player in Avengers: Infinity War. It might also be heavily influenced by Jonathan Hickman’s Infinity run from 2012. However, it now seems like the Russo Brothers will inject moments from both stories and more into their culmination film, as well as create a slew of moments unique to the big screen.

