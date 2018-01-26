‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Gwyneth Paltrow Lets Some Pepper Potts Spoilers Slip

If you don’t count Pepper Potts as one of the actual Avengers, it’ time to think again.

As we know by now, Gwyneth Paltrow is reprising her role as Pepper Potts in the upcoming Avengers movies, which includes Infinity War this May, and the untitled fourth film in 2019. While she’s appeared multiple times as nothing more than Tony Stark’s significant other, Iron Man 3 gave her a larger role, gracing Pepper with powers of her own.

It looks as though the same could be in store for the character when Infinity War rolls around.

While appearing on The Late Show on Thursday night, Stephen Colbert asked Paltrow about her role in the Avengers movies, and whether or not we could see more powers from Pepper when she returns.

First, Paltrow went as far as to confirm that she was indeed in the film, which wasn’t really a surprise to anyone. However, as the conversation continued, Colbert dug a little deeper, asking about her potential abilities. This is where things got interesting.

“You know, to be totally honest, I’m unclear,” Paltrow admitted. “Because it’s so secretive and it’s all on green screen, and I’m not exactly sure. And they don’t let me say anything.”

Going into full detective mode, Colbert dug deeper, getting into the technical aspect of special effects, hoping to get more info.

“Is there any chance, at any point, when you were working on the movie, did you thrust your hand toward someone wearing a blue suit with ping pong balls on it?” Colbert asked.

Paltrow simply responded with a “Yes.” Colbert concluded, “Than you still have powers.”

Of course, while this means Pepper will likely be getting in on the action, it doesn’t mean that she has actual powers. If you recall, she gave up the powers caused by the virus at the end of Iron Man 3. However, the motion Colbert is talking about likely means Pepper will utilize the Iron Man armor once again, using that to send the ping pong man flying across the set.

You can watch the full interview with Gwyneth Paltrow in the video above.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on May 4.