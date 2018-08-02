‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Reveal Why They Cut Jon Favreau’s Scene

Avengers: Infinity War had so many characters that it had to cut Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan appearance.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow!

In promotion of the digital and blu-ray releases of Avengers: Infinity War, the directors of Marvel Studios’ biggest ensemble film are opening up about their process in production. As it turns out, things were constantly changing, including a cameo by Favreau and Joe Russo.

I think there’s another sort of Easter egg/cameo in the bonus/deleted scene,” co-director Anthony Russo told EW, referring to the full deleted scene with Happy Hogan protecting Tony Stark and Pepper Potts from paparazzi.

“Oh yes! There is a deleted scene where Jon Favreau/Happy and I make an appearance in the park,” co-director Joe Russo said. “The movie was really long and we were looking for places to pace it up in the opening and unfortunately that was one of the things we had to cut. But I was willing to cut my own cameo in the movie so it shows how much we really needed to get that park scene moving.”

Favreau, who directed 2008’s Iron Man and has played Happy Hogan in several films since, did not serve the film’s greater and extremely fast-paced narrative. “It was also really hard to cut Jon as he is such a funny performer and we loved working with him,” Anthony Russo said.

In the deleted scene, Tony invites Happy for a walker with him and Pepper but Happy spots paparazzi by the name of Bert and rushes off to stop his picture-taking. Presumably, Doctor Strange would enter the scene moments later as seen in Avengers: Infinity War‘s theatrical cut. Joe Russo played the part of the photographer creeping on Tony and Pepper.

