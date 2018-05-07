The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Hat Collection

Avengers: Infinity War is breaking all kinds of records at the box office, so it’s no surprise that apparel based on the film has been killing it as well. That having been said, the available options has grown to include a line of New Era caps that are, for the most part, very cool looking.

The best designs of the bunch focus on Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet. There are also a couple of designs that incorporate the Avengers logo and the Infinity Stones. The best deal going on the collection can be found right here with free shipping on orders of $50 or more. However, if you have your eye on the Thanos 9FIFTY Snapback, the best place to get it is directly from New Era for $28 with free shipping. In that link you’ll find a selection of character-themed Avengers: Infinity War hats at the same price.

If you’re a collector that wants to go for something super unique and exclusive, the Avengers: Infinity War Infinity Gauntlet 59Fifty Fitted Hat is available to pre-order here for a whopping $99.99 with shipping slated for June. That’s a ridiculous amount of money for a baseball cap, but it is loaded with features. The official breakdown goes like this:

The front panel features a unique take on the captivating logo with thick, elevated embroidery. And yes, that’s the word “Infinity” resting vertically along the “A”.

The bill is flat, golden, and immaculately stitched to simulate layered gauntlet plating. Brighter, golden appliques accent the bill with spiraling embroidery conveying long forgotten cosmic runes. Under the bill you’ll find a glorious illustration of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet!

Actual Infinity Stones! Yes, our Infinity Gauntlet hat is crowned with every single colored ingot capable of mangling reality and turning sharks into pancakes. Made from a clear, hard plastic, these faux Infinity Stones are filled with full, foggy colors to convey timeless elements crafted in the super-heated forge of the Big Bang.

The back features a brighter, golden band layered with darker appliques bordered and accented with exquisite, winding embroidery.

The cap’s inner lining features six blinding illustrations of each and every Infinity Stone – they’re paired with the appropriate Marvel hero who had personal dealings with said stones.

The official New Era sticker? It’s right there, resting soundly underneath the flat bill.

The Avengers Infinity War Infinity Gauntlet Watch pairs perfectly with the Infinity Gauntlet hat, and it is available to pre-order here for $39.99 with shipping slated for June. One look at it pretty much says it all, but the official list of specs includes the following:

I shudder to think what might happen if one person were to wear the Infinity Gauntlet hat, watch, and this ring at the same time. If you’re willing to wield that kind of power, the ring is available to pre-order here for $49.99 with shipping slated for June/July. It features a stainless steel exterior layered in an antique gold finish with stones made of glass (Mind Stone) and cubic zirconium. It also features the engraved names/abilities of each Infinity Stone.

At the moment, you can save 15% on the exclusive hat, watch, and ring if the order exceeds $55 when you use the code WAR15 at checkout. You can save 10% on orders of $35 or more with the cod WAR10.

