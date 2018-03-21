‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Hawkeye Is Getting Cool New Stuff

Whenever Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye appears in Avengers: Infinity War or any of its promotional materials, the Marvel hero will look a bit different from his previous appearances.

Marvel Studios’ prop master Russell Bobbitt sat down with members of the press on set of Avengers: Infinity War in June of 2017, excited to share the details of his work on the ensemble film. Included in his work were new gadgets and props for the Avenger with the best hair, although they have not yet been revealed.

“Hawkeye is getting a lot of cool new stuff,” Bobbitt said. “We’re developing a lot of interesting stuff for him. All in the, sort of, bow related but some new gadgets he has in addition to the bow.” He does assure Hawkeye is “totally there” and “a part of the world!”

With theories abound regarding Hawkeye’s whereabouts in Infinity War, ranging from retired and hanging with his family to being on a solo journey in search of the Soul Stone, the writers of compare the film to the Nashville TV show when asked about the archer. “It’s Nashville, so everyone’s in a different bubble,” Stephen McFeely said. “Some bubbles come together and break apart, some bubbles come together for the third act. That kind of stuff.”

The directorial duo Anthony and Joe Russo, however, offered a bit more insight about the character.

“Hawkeye coming out of Civil War is in the same position that the Cap and Falcon are in at the end of that movie,” Joe Russo said. “And Ant Man. And coming into this movie, the characters who are on Cap’s side coming out of Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths and them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So, Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

“Yeah, he has a unique reaction to the Civil War situation that puts him in a special spot this film,” Anthony Russo added.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018.