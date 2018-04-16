Fake ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Soundtrack Trolls Hawkeye Fans

Some fans have been eager to learn the secrets of Avengers: Infinity War ahead of the film’s release, especially when it comes to the whereabouts of Hawkeye.

One person trolled those fans with the creation of a fake soundtrack for Avengers: Infinity War, conducted by Alan Silvestri. It’s a pretty good joke, poking fun at those who search for spoilers in some unlikely places. Take a look at the track list below:

Fans have been fretting over the fates of their favorite characters, particularly the big three of Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor. All three actors who play those characters have expressed desires to move on for various reasons. Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Hemsworth’s contracts with Marvel Studios will all be up after the untitled Avengers sequel.

The fake soundtrack plays on those fears by outright stating almost everyone dies, except of course for Hawkeye. And of course, no Marvel trolling would be complete without a dig at DC Films.

The soundtrack spoiler is a time honored tradition, with fans trying to decipher any clues they can from the song titles. One of the most infamous occasions came in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, when two of John Williams’ iconic compositions foretold the death of Liam Neeson’s character. One song is called “Qui-Gon’s Noble End,” followed by the track “Qui-Gon’s Funeral.”

With less than two weeks until the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, we should start to hear some new details about the film’s real soundtrack — and hopefully there isn’t anything to spoilery in there. Then again, Disney seems to have gotten better about that kind of stuff and will likely be taking precautions about any leaking holes in the ship.

Directors Anthony and Joseph Russo have teased that Hawkeye will have a significant role in the film that will play into a longer game with the character.

“We keep saying, ‘Patience is a virtue.’ We did not forget the twice-nominated Jeremy Renner,” Joseph said to Joe.ie. “We cooked up a story for him that is a little bit of a long play. Not a short play.”

“All will be revealed,” Anthony added.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

