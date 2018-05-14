‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Becomes the Highest Grossing Superhero Movie of All Time

Avengers: Infinity War is officially the king of all superhero movies at the box office.

Avengers: Infinity War dominated the global box office this weekend, earning another $349 million worldwide and bringing its global total to $1.607 billion. That’s enough to become the fifth-highest grossing movie of all time, passing by Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Black Panther, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Furious 7, and the former king of the superhero box office, the original Marvel’s The Avengers.

Infinity War‘s big weekend is largely due to a huge opening in China, where the film made $200 million in its first weekend.

Avengers: Infinity War had the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time at the domestic box office, earning $257.6 million. The film earned $112.5 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office, which is the second-highest second weekend of all time behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $149 million. It is expected to make another $60 million domestic this weekend.

Avengers: Infinity War is also the fastest movie to ever reach $1 billion at the box office globally, making it the sixth Marvel Studios film to reach that benchmark. Domestically, the film just became the second-fastest to $500 million.

Avengers: Infinity War also broke a record with its opening in Russia. Here’s a list of some of the other box office records that Avengers: Infinity War has broken so far.

Marvel Studios is having a stellar year at the box office to be sure. Black Panther surpassed all expectations at the box office when it opened in February. The film’s box office is currently just below $700 million.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.