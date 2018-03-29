‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Hope Lost International TV Spot Released

The Avengers will need all the help they can get against Thanos, but not everyone is so willing to throw in against the mad titan.

A new TV spot dropped for Avengers: Infinity War, and in the new footage, Thor is seen requesting help from his new shipmates the Guardians of the Galaxy. As you can see though, Rocket Raccoon isn’t exactly all-in for this at first, but then lets Thor off the hook with a “just kidding. We’re in.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s also a fresh shot of Doctor Strange working his magic on the battlefield, though it isn’t known who he is facing at the moment. It could be Thanos himself or one of his Black Order, though at some point we do know he faces Ebony Maw, which from appearances doesn’t seem to be going that well for him.

You can check out the new TV spot in the video above.

Fans will start to see initial impressions from the film starting on Monday, April 23, which follows the World Premiere in Hollywood. Reviews will go live on Tuesday, April 24.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, while the fourth Avengers movie lands on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.