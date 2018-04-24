‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Mark Ruffalo Teases “Costly” Thanos Encounter

Even the Hulk is showing a bit of fear when it comes to facing Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo opened up about the encounter with with the Mad Titan, teasing an ominous future for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s heroes. “It’s epic and it’s costly,” Ruffalo said in the interview above. “You can’t take these movies as far out as we’ve taken them without there being a cost. I think, also, that cost reflects the moments we’re in, as well. I think it’ll resonate for people, too. There’s a cost and if you don’t give the audiences that cost than it doesn’t mean anything.”

Previously, Ruffalo had expressed a similar sentiment while discussing the massive film on its set back in June of 2017.

“Banner knows probably more about Thanos than anybody,” Ruffalo said. “He’s really trying to impress on everybody how dangerous he is. It’s a little bit of a Chicken Little. He comes in screaming, ‘Bloody murder!’ He’s seen what damage [Thanos] can cause and how powerful he is. The entire group is in disarray, so there’s also getting caught up on what’s happened here. He’s trying to get them to transcend their differences and impress upon them how much danger they’re actually facing.” It looks like the post-credits scene of Thor: Ragnarok might be more terrifying than anyone imagined.

“The Hulk is also mightily impressed by Thanos,” Ruffalo adds. Luckily, the Hulk’s ability to communicate and think will continue to progress in Infinity War as was evident in his last Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance. “The division between Hulk and Banner is starting to blur a little bit,” Ruffalo said. “You have a Hulk that can actually express himself without being angry.”

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018.