New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Promo Art Debuts in Japan

As one of the world’s most popular movie franchises, there’s no question that Avengers: Infinity War is shaping up to be a global affair.

Marvel Studios is taking their promotional blitz worldwide, and they’ve just released a new Japanese poster showcasing the movie’s heaviest hitters and the movie’s big bad, the Mad Titan known as Thanos. Check it out below:

The poster gives a new look at Iron Man’s new armor, Thor’s rapid eye-healing abilities, Captain America’s sexy beard-growing abilities, as well as Doctor Strange offering a magical high five.

Avengers: Infinity War will finally bring Thanos into the fold in a major way after years of teasing the character in various films. After numerous plots to obtain the Infinity Stones have all failed, he’ll be getting his hands dirty and attempt to gather them all himself with the help of the Black Order.

The trailers and teasers for the film have indicated the events of this film will be widespread, taking place on Earth and throughout the galaxy as the various heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe unite in their attempts to thwart Thanos’ plans.

It’s even being billed as a climax, with this and next year’s untitled sequel serving as the culmination of the last decade of Marvel Studios movies.

Producer Kevin Feige teased that Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 will be the end of an era in the cinematic universe.

“The notion of an ending, the notion of a finale, became very intriguing to us, in large part because you don’t see it that often in this particular genre,” Feige said to Entertainment Weekly.

“With Infinity War, we’re paying off every little thread and every little tease that we’ve had in what will be 18 films prior to Infinity War,” Feige said. “There’s never been anything like this. Being able to, film after film, tease at a larger story. Really building these stories up into a giant conclusion. While at the same time introducing an entirely new direction for the future.”

We’ll see the beginning of the end when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.