Kevin Smith Says Weed Makes ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ the “Best Movie Ever Made”

Comic book fans around the world have shown no shortage of love for Avengers: Infinity War, with many calling Part 1 of the culmination of the MCU one of the best superhero movies to-date. It probably isn’t a surprise to learn that director, producer, and king of the nerds Kevin Smith not only agrees with this sentiment, but takes it even one step further.

In a recent Twitter review of Infinity War, Smith told his followers that the movie was far and away his favorite flick of the entire year. Additionally, he noted that, while the movie is good for anyone watching it, certain controlled substances make it even better.

According to the director, a little bit of weed takes Avengers: Infinity War from being just a superhero blockbuster, to a transformative viewing experience.

“I’ve watched the flick 20 times now so it’s safe to say [Avengers: Infinity War] is easily my favorite movie of the year,” he wrote in the tweet. “I love it so much. When I smoke a joint and watch it? It’s the best picture of the year. When I smoke two joints while watching it? It’s the best movie ever made.”

Smith’s math is quite simple, really. One joint takes Infinity War to new heights, no pun intended. Two joints, and you’re in a for a real treat.

Now, we here at ComicBook.com aren’t advocating for the use of marijauana in the many states where it’s still illegal to consume it. However, if you’re in a place like California, Colorado, or several others where weed is legal, Kevin Smith is proving a strong advocate for pairing some with a few more repeat viewings of Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on Blu-ray and Digital HD. Avengers 4 is set to arrive on May 3rd, 2019.