Marvel Fan Mashes Up Heartbreaking ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Scene With ‘The Lion King’

The most heartbreaking scene from Avengers: Infinity War just ruined the new Lion King trailer.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

About half-way through Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos had to make his most difficult decision. The only way for the Mad Titan to retrieve the Soul Stone and complete his quest to obtain each Infinity Stone was to sacrifice his daughter Gamora. Having been defeated too many times before, Thanos would not be stopped this time. He pulled his daughter to a ledge in Vormir and tossed Gamora to her death.

Now, that moment has been recreated on Pride Rock, seeing Thanos toss Gamora from the same cliff where Simba was introduced to the world in The Lion King‘s new trailer.

Check out the photo from graphic artist BossLogic, with the perfect caption of, “So you’re king now… what did it cost?” below!

“We’ve always had this scene from the very first draft. It changed slightly, but it was always, ‘He destroys her world, and he takes her as an orphan,’” co-writer Stephen McFeely revealed during the film’s commentary track.

“It was also very important not for him to just grab her, stick her under his arm, and drag her off,” co-writer Christopher Markus noted. “There’s something he sees in her and there is something she sees in him. He is a protector. Even if he created the danger, he is providing a way forward for her that does speak to her inherent nature.”

“[Visually, the scene] implies what is about to happen to her,” co-director Joe Russo echoed. “He steps her outside of his rule of law, which is one side randomly survives and the other side randomly gets killed. She’s in between the two. It’s unfortunately a trajectory she can’t escape, because it does ultimately end up in her demise.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel in March 18, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.