5 Best One-Time Superhero Actors That No One Talks About

The superhero movie genre has grown into one of the biggest and most popular in modern cinema. The advent of shared movie universes has seen interest in superhero cinema swell since the beginning of the 21st century, with adaptations of popular comic books becoming consistent box office successes. The hype surrounding superhero movies remains as high as ever, with many fans often looking back fondly on the genre’s earlier entries due to nostalgia. Certain movies have become defined by great superhero casting, with several performances, such as Michael Keaton’s Batman and Christopher Reeve’s Superman, earning a lasting place in the memories of superhero movie fans.

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While the genre is still occasionally looked down upon by some, many great actors have appeared in superhero movies. Unfortunately, sometimes even the best superhero movie performances go relatively unnoticed, especially when an actor only played their role on a single occasion. The following superhero actors don’t quite get the recognition they deserve, as their one-time appearances in their respective roles were actually incredibly underrated.

5) Val Kilmer as Batman

While every live-action Batman actor has brought something different to the iconic role, Val Kilmer’s appearance as the Dark Knight remains one of the most underrated. Appearing in 1995’s Batman Forever, many dismissed Kilmer’s Batman altogether, as the movie’s generally campy tone seemed to mark it as a step down from its Tim Burton-directed predecessors. However, Kilmer’s performance was far better than it gets credit for. Kilmer injects a dark energy into his Batman that is wasted in Batman Forever, with the depth of the character and the actor’s more reserved take on Bruce Wayne going criminally overlooked.

4) Ray Stevenson as the Punisher

Punisher: War Zone might not be the most memorable Marvel movie, but it’s a great example of a superhero movie that stayed true to the comics. Ray Stevenson’s turn as the Punisher cemented the film as a cult classic, even though his performance doesn’t get talked about enough. While Punisher: War Zone itself may not have made Marvel history, Stevenson’s single outing in the role of the titular anti-hero vigilante deserves to be talked about far more in conjunction with the best iterations of the character.

3) Patrick Wilson as Nite Owl II

Watchmen stands out as a bizarrely underrated superhero movie from the 2000s that simply isn’t mentioned enough. Zack Snyder’s adaptation of the iconic comic book series was appropriately gritty, but one of its best hero performances rarely gets mentioned at all. Patrick Wilson’s turn as Nite Owl in the movie is incredible, evoking the sort of Batman vigilantism that the character was clearly created for. Wilson plays the part perfectly, but for some reason, he’s only rarely mentioned despite being one of the best superhero castings in the genre’s history.

2) Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Quicksilver

In what remains one of the most baffling creative decisions in the franchise’s history, the MCU killed off its version of Quicksilver in the same movie he was introduced. Aaron Taylor-Johnson wasn’t given much time in the role, but he made it count, making Quicksilver’s untimely end stand out as an incredibly unfair MCU death. Despite incredibly scant screen time, Taylor-Johnson managed to bring the character to life in a way that made him seem both nuanced and interesting, though the franchise opted to waste his potential by limiting the actor to a single appearance.

1) Brandon Routh as Superman

While Superman Returns might not be one of the best superhero movie sequels ever made, it remains an incredibly underrated chapter in the eponymous hero’s cinematic history. Brandon Routh’s casting in the lead role seemed to mark him as destined for Hollywood greatness, though the movie’s performance ultimately saw sequel plans stall, meaning he only appeared as Superman once on the big screen. Even so, Routh’s Superman was an excellent successor to Christopher Reeve’s iconic version of the hero, and over time has become one of the most underrated one-time superhero movie actors in the history of the genre.

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