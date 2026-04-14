5 Great Marvel Superhero Teams Nobody Talks About

Marvel Comics has created numerous iconic superhero teams, including the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four. Each team plays a crucial role in its world and has been the center of countless incredible stories that have shaped the Marvel Universe. Even lesser superhero groups like X-Force and the Guardians of the Galaxy have become household names with countless fans. However, there are still plenty of crimefighting teams that have unfairly fallen into obscurity despite their interesting members, their roles at the center of compelling storylines, and their repeated saves of the world. These are some of Marvel’s biggest underdogs who don’t deserve to be forgotten.

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From teenage heroes to multiversal warriors, these are the Marvel superhero teams who need more attention.

5) New Warriors

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

A team consisting of the next generation of heroes, the New Warriors’ roster is made up of teenage crimefighters. The original team consisted of lesser-known heroes like Night Thrasher, Speedball, Justice, Namorita, Firestar, and Nova. Along with fighting supervillains, the New Warriors were also notable for combating social injustice. Unfortunately, the team’s legacy was stained when they were involved in a disaster that killed numerous children and led to the development of the Superhuman Registration Act. Since then, several new incarnations of the New Warriors have reappeared from time to time before breaking up again. However, it has now come to the point that this group of teenage heroes was given a real chance to redeem themselves in the eyes of the superhero community.

4) Starjammers

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Guardians of the Galaxy aren’t the only ragtag team of intergalactic heroes. Long before the debut of the current incarnation of the Guardians, the Starjammers was a team of freedom-loving space pirates who battled oppressive regimes across the universe. The team’s leader is Corsair, the long-lost father of the X-Man Cyclops. Corsair’s crew is made up of alien outlaws like Raze Longknife, Ch’od, and Hepzibah. For a long time, whenever the X-Men went on outer space missions, the Starjammers were right there beside them to battle alien threats. While they have been mostly sidelined in recent years, the Starjammers still have significant narrative potential as space pirates.

3) Agents of Atlas

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

When first established, the Atlas Foundation was a secret organization dedicated to achieving world domination. However, when former FBI and S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Jimmy Woo took over the society, he repurposed its resources to fund a new superhero team called the Agents of Atlas. With Jimmy as the leader, the original Agents of Atlas consisted of underrated heroes like Namora, Human Robot, Venus, Gorilla-Man, and Uranian. Protecting the world from the shadows since the 1950s, the Agents of Atlas tackled everything from espionage missions to mystical threats. Jimmy would eventually create a second version of the Agents of Atlas, with new members including Shang Chi, Silk, Brawn, and White Fox, to serve as the primary defenders of Asia and the Pacific Rim.

2) Power Pack

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

As some of the youngest superheroes in Marvel Comics, the Power Pack stick together as a family to fight supervillains and aliens. The Power Pack is a group of four pre-teen siblings who obtained superpowers from an alien humanoid horse. The kids consist of Zero G, Lightspeed, Mass Master, and Energizer. The Power Pack was created to appeal to a younger audience and has featured in many fun team-ups with other superheroes, including Wolverine, Spider-Man, and the Fantastic Four. Despite their heartwarming and comedic stories, the Power Pack has unfortunately been forgotten. With their unique personalities and abilities, it’s far past time for the Power Pack to have a family reunion.

1) Squadron Supreme

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Initially created to be Marvel’s version of the Justice League, the Squadron Supreme has managed to stand on its own and has compelling heroes in their own right. Although there have been several versions of the Squadron Supreme across the multiverse, its core members often include Hyperion, Nighthawk, Power Princess, Whizzer, and Doctor Spectrum. Often acting as anti-heroes, the Squadron Supreme members are more willing than most superheroes to cross moral lines to protect the innocent, leading them to sometimes act as antagonist to other Marvel heroes. Still, no matter the incarnation or what side it’s on, the Squadron Supreme is a valiant and morally complex superhero team that’s been at the center of some of Marvel’s most underrated and profound storylines.

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