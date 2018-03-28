Amazing Fan Video Celebrates the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Journey to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The upcoming film from Marvel Studios promises to begin the culmination of ten years worth of movies. But with eighteen movies over the last decade, it’s possible to forget some of the events that have come before Avengers: Infinity War.

Luckily, one intrepid editor made an epic recap of every movie thus far in the series, creating an awesome 12-minute trailer perfect to bring the lapsed fan up to speed. Check it out above.

Editor Justin Weinstein created ‘To Infinity – Marvel Retrospective’ to look at how far the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come over the last decade, chronicling every battle along the way and how they all have shaped the superheroes into who they are as they face their biggest test yet.

Here’s what Weinstein had to say about the project:

Over the past decade, The Marvel Cinematic Universe has managed to become the most successful movie franchise of all time. With the culmination of this universe, Avengers: Infinity War, soon to release, I thought it would be fun to have a little run of nostalgia. As a tribute to what Kevin Fiege and the directors of the MCU have created, I decided to edit a retrospective highlighting and summarizing the events of every MCU movie thus far, as well as those of some soon to come. Enjoy!

The video starts with Captain America: The First Avenger before jumping to Iron Man, and then taking an approach that mirrors the chronology of Marvel Studios’ release schedule rather than following continuity. This is hardly a fault, as it’s almost like getting to re-experience the movies as they were coming out.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has teased that Avengers: Infinity War and its untitled sequel will be the end of an era in the cinematic universe.

“The notion of an ending, the notion of a finale, became very intriguing to us, in large part because you don’t see it that often in this particular genre,” Feige said to Entertainment Weekly.

“With Infinity War, we’re paying off every little thread and every little tease that we’ve had in what will be 18 films prior to Infinity War,” Feige said. “There’s never been anything like this. Being able to, film after film, tease at a larger story. Really building these stories up into a giant conclusion. While at the same time introducing an entirely new direction for the future.”

We’ll see the beginning of the end when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.