‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Named Most Mistake-Filled Movie Of 2018

Not even the biggest blockbusters are immune to mistakes. Even if your budget is upwards of half a million dollars, you’re still bound to have a continuity error or two — at least according to MovieMistakes.com, that is.

According to the mistake-tracking website, Avengers: Infinity War is the most mistake-filled movie of the year. The site says that Infinity War has upwards up 25 mistakes while Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Ready Player One are second with 23 mistakes each.

The mistakes listed for Infinity War primarily include continuity errors, such as cast members or props changing locations from frame to frame. Some examples of this include the scene in New York where Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) is trying to turn into the Hulk. In one frame, his shirt has a minor mudstain but a frame or two later, the minor stain is now a major splat.

A handful of other errors have to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s growing continuity and not carrying over facts from movie to movie. In Infinity War, Thanos (Josh Brolin) makes it a point to tell Gamora (Zoe Saldana) that half of her people — the Zen-Whoberis — are thriving after he previously murdered half the population, kidnapping Gamora in the process. This a stark difference from Gamora’s origin shared in Guardians of the Galaxy, where they lead on that Gamora is the very last of her people, akin to her comic book origins.

The list of all 25 mistakes can be found on MovieMistakes.com.

“The year is drawing to a close, and the box office results are in,” a press release from the site read. “As ever though, no matter how many millions of dollars have been spent and earned, you can’t buy your way into a blooper-free existence, and fansite moviemistakes.com has collected the evidence. Avengers: Infinity War has the dubious distinction of being the most mistake-filled movie of the year, with 25 howlers documented, but fans have caught things the editors missed in every major movie of 2018.”

According to the press release, MovieMistakes.com was founded in 1996 by “self-confessed geek” Jon Sandys as a means to track continuity errors and other mistakes across the industry.

