Watch Namor the Sub-Mariner Complain About Being Left Out Of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Avengers: Infinity War has been dubbed as the “culmination” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after ten years of nearly 20 movies. The stakes for Infinity War have been tremendous since Marvel Studios announced the project and with that, the Hollywood powerhouse boasted they were featuring over 40 characters in the ambitious film.

One of those characters, however, didn’t happen to be Namor the Sub-Mariner and he — well, a version of the character — took to Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to vent his frustrations.

Namor — as portrayed by comedian Billy Eichner — interrupted Kimmel’s opening monologue to air his grievances of not being selected to appear in the movie, even though he’s one of Marvel’s oldest characters.

“Excuse me, I have a complaint! Why was I not included in the Infinity War?” Eichner asked. “Don’t you guys want to see me in the Infinity War?”

Eichner, who was seen wearing a Namor costume, was then asked what exactly he was wearing by the late night show host. Kimmel went one to ask if Namor was really sure that he was actually an Avenger

“Jimmy I’m wearing a swimsuit and three bracelets,” exclaimed Eichner. “Am I sure if I’m an Avenger? I think people know when they’re an Avenger, Jimmy.”

He then showed the audience a panel from an early Avengers comic which shows Namor fighting crime alongside the rest of the Avengers.

“Take a look at this group photo, you have Hulk, Thor, Black Panther, Iron Man, Hawkeye, and me,” Eichner explained.

And it wasn’t a complete Infinity War promotion unless there was talk about Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye. Namor, as it turns out, isn’t too big a fan of the archer.

“Let me tell you something: even Hawkeye’s in the movie in the friggin’ movie Jimmy. He shoots arrows,” said Eichner. “Do you know else shoots arrows, Jimmy? My nephew Jared at summer camp.”

Namor is a character that fans have waited years to appear in live action. The character first appeared in Motion Pictures Funnies Weekly (1939) — published by Marvel’s predecessor Timely Comics —as created by writer/artist Bill Everett. With Namor approaching his 79th birthday as a character, he’s one of Marvel’s oldest characters to yet appear in live action in some shape, way, or form.

Live action projects featuring Namor have been in various stages of development, but none of them have ever finished. In the 1950s, a television series starring actor Richard Egan had been planned but never entered production.

On the movie side, several attempts at a Namor movie have been made over the years. Filmmaker Philip Kaufman had discussed developing Namr: Sub-Mariner in 1997 even courting Sam Hamm to write the script, but the movie never went any further.

Power Rangers’ parent company Saban Entertainment became producing partners with Marvel, hiring Randall Frakes to pen a script, another attempt that went by the wayside.

The third attempt at a movie came from Universal in 2001 as they hired David Seif to develop a script in attempt to crank out the movie by the middle of 2004. Development kept stalling, even when director Chris Columbus was briefly attached to direct the project in July 2004. Columbus was eventually replaced by Jonathan Mostow in 2006 and the production stalled shortly thereafter.

Current Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige was recently asked about the character while helping promote Infinity War.

Feige told IGN about the possibility of a Namor film and whether it’s complicated by Universal Pictures holding the character’s distribution rights.

“It is. I think there’s a way to probably figure it out but it does have — it’s not as a clean or clear as the majority of the other characters,” Feige responded.