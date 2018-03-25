‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Television Spot Makes Spider-Man an Official Avenger

With just over a month until the release of Avengers: Infinity War, marketing for the film is about to hit an all-time high.

Earlier today, new television spots dropped online and even though they provided plenty of pieces of new footage, we still don’t have a look at Hawkeye yet. Sorry, Jeremy Renner fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first spot starts off showcasing the Guardians of the Galaxy heavily as we see a cool exterior shot of their ship — The Milano — as it zooms among the cosmos. Inside, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) exclaims that the group should put on their “mean faces” as their mission “could get dangerous.” All while Groot can be seen in the background playing video games with no worries in the world.

We then catch a glimpse of the Hulk in a fiery environment, which is more than likely the Asgardian ship we see at the end of Thor: Ragnarok that Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his Black Order are likely to board and ravage at the beginning of Infinity War.

Before too long, the trailer gives us the creme de la creme. Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark finally calls Spider-Man (Tom Holland) an Avenger.

“Alright kid, you’re an Avenger now,” Starks says to Peter Parker as he pats his younger colleague on the shoulder.

The blockbuster has already smashed records: Infinity War pre-sale tickets are now the fastest-selling of any superhero movie on ticket retailer Fandango, beating out Disney’s own Black Panther.

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27.