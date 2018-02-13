Thanos Looms Over the Avengers and Guardians in New ‘Infinity War’ Promo Art

When it comes to the next epic crossover movie, Marvel Studios has been holding their cards close to the vest.

The first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War didn’t reveal much, and the official poster maintained a theme of only showing the super team’s logo in stylized fashion. If you found that poster disappointing, check out this latest promo piece and prepare to raise your hype levels.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The image was found in the wild and posted on Reddit, with the user claiming it’s from a jigsaw puzzle that can be found in stores. It features many of the major players in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thanos looms in the background, foreboding the epic battle in the upcoming movie.

Check it out below:

The promo has yet to be confirmed as official, but it doesn’t look like fan art. And while some details might make fans doubt it’s legitimacy, such as the appearance of Thor without his eyepatch, the imagery is consistent with the rest of Marvel’s promotional artwork for the film thus far.

In fact, if it were a recently finished fan piece, it would likely include Thor’s eyepatch rather than be missing it.

Avengers: Infinity War looks promising, fitting for an epic team up between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the Guardians Of The Galaxy, and the other heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans will finally get to see Gamora and Nebula square off against their father, not to mention seeing adolescent Groot in action. Spider-Man will finally get the Iron Spider upgrade teased at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Doctor Strange will meet Thor’s allies, and the God of Thunder himself will receive a brand new weapon that’s likely to be the Marvel Studios version of Stormbreaker, AKA Beta Rey Bill’s hammer.

Not to mention, CAPTAIN AMERICA’S BEARD! That’s worth the price of admission all on its own.

The recently revealed LEGO sets for Avengers: Infinity War might reveal more details, such as teasing Bruce Banner will be piloting the Hulkbuster armor in this installment. It might also hint that the Soul Stone does indeed lay hidden in Wakanda, as many fans have suspected.

Fans will get to learn the true nature of the battle between Thanos and the superheroes when Avengers: Infinity War finally premieres in theaters on May 4th.